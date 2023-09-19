St Helens given major injury boost as Paul Wellens reveals four Super League stars back in contention

ST HELENS have been given a major injury boost ahead of their home clash with Hull FC on Friday night.

Saints are in within a chance of lifting the League Leaders’ Shield as they go head-to-head with Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors in a three-way race for the top.

Of course, the Merseyside club will have to rely on both Catalans and Wigan dropping points against Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards respectively given the points difference, but Saints will be boosted by a potential return for Will Hopoate and Konrad Hurrell, whilst Dan Norman and George Delaney are available once more following concussions.

“Dan passed his concussion protocol this morning as did George Delaney so they will be available,” Wellens said.

“Will and Koni both have a chance of playing this week. They have trained really well, but we will have to monitor the response in the next 24 hours. One, maybe both, will play at the weekend.”

