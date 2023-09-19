Leeds Rhinos star has played last game for Super League club, Rohan Smith confirms

THERE is transition afoot at the Leeds Rhinos with a big overhaul set to be undertaken ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

One player who will not play again for the Rhinos will be halfback Aidan Sezer, who has missed the club’s last three games with concussion.

Sezer has signed for Wests Tigers for 2024, with Leeds head coach confirming that the halfback will be absent for the visit of Castleford Tigers to Headingley on Friday night.

That means that the 32-year-old has played his last game for the Headingley outfit.

“Aidan and I have had a good relationship for a long time, back to our Gold Coast Titans days. Even when I was at the Sydney Roosters, a long time ago, I was pushing for them to recruit him,” Smith said.

“I have followed his journey a long way and will continue to follow it next year at the Tigers.

It’s a shame he doesn’t get a last game at Headingley to say goodbye, but that’s the nature of sport. We wish him well and thank him for his efforts.”

Sezer joins the likes of Zane Tetevano, Blake Austin and Liam Tindall in moving away from the West Yorkshire club.