St Helens in-depth preview: Paul Wellens doing things differently in bid to reclaim Super League crown

Paul Wellens tells STEPHEN IBBETSON how St Helens can reclaim their crown.

FOR the first time in five years, St Helens don’t enter the season as the defending champions, the top dogs, the side everyone is trying to shoot down.

True, they are still the world champions, at least for another couple of weeks, but the aura that comes with winning four consecutive titles – the best period of Super League dominance and second-longest in the history of the English game – is no more.

Instead they are just one of the chasing pack – albeit you suspect, right at the front of the said pack.

That has prompted a period of reflection and now, according to Paul Wellens, who is preparing for his second season in charge of the club he so excelled for as a player, a chance to enact some changes.

“I’ve challenged the playing group to do things a little differently this year,” he says.

“Sometimes when you’ve had success doing it a certain way for so long – I know this from my own experience as a player – you can become quite stubborn to change.

“But I think if you are going to grow and you want to be better, you’ve got to be open to doing things differently.

“I’m really fortunate at St Helens to have a playing group that isn’t stubborn. They do want to do things a little differently.

“You’ll hopefully see some slight changes in the way we do things this year as a team, but at the same time retaining all those qualities that have helped us be successful in the past.”

Will they be changes in their process or in their style of play? “Both,” he responds.

“We’ve made some adjustments in terms of how we do things logistically behind the scenes. We’ve also made some adjustments on the field.

“I think you can become quite predictable at times when you do the same things. Often successful teams reach a point where they’re worked out. You have to do things a bit differently. I and the players are more than happy to do that.

“We have to change because the game is changing as well. We have to be prepared to adapt and do things differently. I’m sure that’s a challenge faced by everybody.”

Wellens’ first season as head coach, following the dominant Kristian Woolf era, was not a poor one by any means.

It delivered world glory, of course, in Wellens’ first competitive game as a head coach, although St Helens then fell short in both semi-finals at domestic level.

After being edged out by Leigh one step from Wembley, their path to Old Trafford was blocked by late Sam Tomkins magic at Catalans.

Saints were on a ten-match winning streak going into the Super League semi-final in Perpignan and looked every bit as irresistible as similarly in-form Wigan, who went on to beat the Dragons and take the crown.

“There were mixed emotions reflecting on 2023. It started in the most amazing way, going to Australia and winning,” says Wellens.

“We spoke about the challenges of taking on that challenge when we returned to the UK, and those were plain for all to see when we came back. But what I love about the playing group is that in the tough moments they stuck together and continued to work hard for each other.

“I was really proud of the way we finished the year. We didn’t quite get the results and our reign as champions ended in a really disappointing way. Disappointing in terms of the result, but not in terms of the character shown or what it took for the opposition to beat us.

“There were a lot of positives to take from that, but also a lot of learnings going into next season.”

One of those is discipline. Saints conceded more penalties than any other top-six team in 2023, while they were shown a card once every three games.

The task of cleaning that up is accentuated by the law modifications now being introduced, particularly the crackdown on flops, square markers and playing the ball with the foot, which every club is having to adjust to.

“Discipline is something that let us down last year,” Wellens admitted.

“How the game is changing means that all the teams are having to adapt. The biggest takeaway from our pre-season friendly against Salford last week is that I was really pleased with the way my players adapted.

“They’re embracing how the game is changing. The approach from our players and the way they’re prepared to adapt is really pleasing.

“They’ve eliminated a lot of grey areas within the game, whether that be around the ruck or the play-the-ball. The areas that people would consider messy in the past, they’re looking to clean up. I think that’s only positive.”

Rewinding to last season, the upcoming World Club Challenge between Wigan and Penrith provides a chance to reflect on the enormity of Saints’ achievement in winning the previous edition, only the second time an English side had won it in Australia.

But the release last month of a documentary, Saints Down Under: History Makers, was the opportunity for those at the club to celebrate, and then to draw a line under it.

“It was a great opportunity to look back on it and reflect on the special achievement,” says Wellens.

“When we did land back in the country, we just didn’t have that opportunity to celebrate and enjoy it. We were at Castleford five days later. It’s unfortunate that you don’t get to celebrate such a special occasion in the way it deserves.

“What we had the opportunity to do with the documentary is relive that great experience, celebrate it and take it in, but also we as a coaching and playing group could draw a line under it.

“It was a great success that we’re immensely proud of, but we want to look forward to the next challenge and how we can put ourselves in a position to play in those games again.”

Lifting the trophy on that stormy Penrith night was James Roby, who has now brought a sensational 20-year career to an end.

The club’s record appearance-maker is still a strong presence at the club, however, after joining the staff in the role of ‘leadership, culture and performance coach’.

Wellens explains: “James’ role will evolve over time. He’s comfortable with that and I’m comfortable with it, but the early signs are great in terms of what he’s bringing to the playing group and the club.

“He’ll not only have a huge impact on our environment in terms of the first team, but working with our younger players, our Academy players, accelerating their growth in terms of what they do on and off the field.”

Roby’s experience can still be called upon off the field, but on it a new captain needed appointing. It’s a credit to the Saints culture that there were certainly no shortage of credible candidates, including hugely experienced figures like Mark Percival, Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley.

But Wellens settled on Jonny Lomax for the role, with Morgan Knowles and Jack Welsby – who captained England in two of their three Tests against Tonga at the end of last year – as vice-captains.

“We had a number of contenders because we have a strong leadership group that has served the club well for a number of years, but Jonny was always the obvious choice,” says Wellens.

“One thing I wanted to be clear on before making the call was sitting down with each and every individual who has been in the leadership group or who are likely to be strong leaders, to make sure I spoke about what my expectations are, so there are no grey areas and absolute clarity on not only what I need from them but what they need from me.

“Having had those conversations, Jonny was the standout candidate. Prior to those conversations, he was also the standout candidate.

“In many respects it was an easy choice. Jonny’s standing in the group is second to none. Very similar to James, he’s held in the highest regard amongst his peers.”

On the field, Roby’s place in the team at hooker has been taken up by Daryl Clark, signed from Warrington with a pedigree matched by few in his position in Super League.

“He’s coming to the club to be the best version of himself,” says Wellens of the England nine.

“There’s a lot of talk around how we’re going to replace James Roby. My answer to that is we’re not. Daryl Clark is going to be the best version of himself. If he does that, he’ll improve the team.”

The only other two additions to the squad are similarly ready-made, in Matt Whitley – who was released by Saints as a youngster but has become of the competition’s best backrowers at Catalans – and Fiji international centre Waqa Blake, signed from Parramatta.

“Waqa will add some strike to our backline. He’s six-foot-four, he’s got a very good turn of speed. He’s very athletic. He’s been here a short time but he’s settled in very well,” says Wellens.

“Matty Whitley I think is a great story. He was a young player in the scholarship, it didn’t quite happen for him, but he showed a level of determination to continue playing his rugby elsewhere and he’s found himself back at the club he wanted to play for at the start.

“It was great to see him pull on a Saints jersey. He adds a level of competitiveness to our team, which we really pride ourselves on.”

Those are just the sort of qualities they’ll need to recover their perch from the men over Billinge Hill.

