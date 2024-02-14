Friday Super League Team News: Six debutants for Leeds and Huddersfield, three out for St Helens and Salford surprise inclusion

WITH the Hull FC-Hull KR derby taking precedence on Thursday night, there will be three more Super League fixtures set to take place on Friday night.

St Helens will host newly-promoted London Broncos, with Huddersfield Giants travelling to Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos taking on Salford Red Devils.

With new signings aplenty adorning all six teams’ ranks, there is excitement galore amongst Super League fans for a Friday night bonanza.

Here is what the six teams’ 21-man squads look like:

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

There could be six debutants for Leeds on Friday night with Brodie Croft, Lachie Miller, Andy Ackers, Mickael Goudemand, Paul Momirovski and Matt Frawley all included.

Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon are all out with injury.

Rohan Smith could be set to give 6⃣ debutants their first appearance for Leeds Rhinos this Friday

More here https://t.co/zlARyEGzOQ

🤝 In partnership with @NuffieldHealth pic.twitter.com/tkE8rS90rx — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 14, 2024

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

After a slight injury issue ahead of Salford’s pre-season friendly against St Helens, new signing, Cade Cust is fit and ready to make his Salford Red Devils debut.

Also included amongst the squad is versatile reserves player, Nathan Connell, who has been recently training with Paul Rowley’s first team squad.

Paul Rowley has named his 21-man squad to face @leedsrhinos in Round 1! 🔥 — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) February 14, 2024

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

TBC

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Adam Swift, Adam Clune, Jack Murchie, Elliot Wallis, Tom Deakin and Hugo Salabio could all make their debuts for the Giants.

Meanwhile, veteran prop Chris Hill is also included after appearing to win his race against time to be fit.

𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️ Ian Watson has named his 21-Man Squad for Round 1 vs Leigh Leopards. 🔥#CowbellArmy🐮🔔 pic.twitter.com/jXQyv7okVq — Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) February 14, 2024

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Joe Batchelor is expected to miss a few weeks due to a collarbone issue picked up during the friendly game against Salford. Morgan Knowles had a grumbling groin issue and surgery on his thumb in the off-season and it was hoped he would be back for Friday but should be available for next week. Meanwhile, Moses Mbye has had a slight issue with his knee which has been treated so he should be back fit in the coming weeks.

Sione Mata’utia is back ready for selection following the serving of a two-match suspension picked up at the end of last season, and England international Matty Lees, who did not feature in either of the Saints’ two pre-season matches, is also in the 21-man squad.

Waqa Blake, Daryl Clark and Matt Whitley could make their Saints debut.

😇 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 Paul Wellens has named his first 21-man Saints squad for 2024 ahead of our Season Opener against @LondonBroncosRL! Full news 👇 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) February 14, 2024

London Broncos’ 21-man squad

Jack Campagnolo, Lee Kershaw and Rhys Kennedy are among the London debutants for this baptism of fire whilst the likes of Bill Leyland, Alex Walker, Josh Rourke and Lewis Bienek are sidelined.

🗣️| 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓!! Mike Eccles has named his 21-man squad for the season opener at @Saints1890.#WeAreLondon🏉 pic.twitter.com/n7PuvF4oCr — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) February 14, 2024

