St Helens’ James Roby pays tribute to fellow retiree and ‘fantastic coach’ Paul Wellens

ST HELENS captain James Roby played his 550th game for his club against Warrington Wolves on Saturday – his last game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He was acclaimed by the fans and given a guard of honour after the game and now faces the prospect of either one or two more games before he enters retirement, along with his team-mate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (LMS), the two oldest current players in Super League, both aged 37.

Roby, who debuted for St Helens in 2004, has paid tribute to LMS as Saints plan a trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons this Friday night, with the winner heading for the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October.

“Louie has been amazing,” said Roby.

“People obviously get to see a little of his personality from television, but he is such a big character and such a lovable guy with a massive presence. He will be sorely missed around the team and the organisation.

“He’s unique, super loud, always up for a laugh, always has a smile on his face.

“Louie is a great friend of mine and I’m sure we’ll stay in touch for the rest of our lives. He will be missed not just because of the number of games he’s played, but also for his off-field presence and the qualities he shows as a person, player and family man.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Louie.”

And Roby has also paid tribute to his coach Paul Wellens, who was a team-mate at the club from Roby’s debut in 2002 to Wellens’ playing retirement in 2015.

“Paul is a fantastic person, he was a fantastic player and he is a fantastic coach,” said Roby.

“His personal qualities fit his coaching role superbly, the way he carries himself and carries out his work as a head coach in such a way that he has huge respect, not just from the team but the whole organisation.

“It’s not easy for any coach to take over a team when you’ve just won the Grand Final for four years in a row. That success brings added pressure and added expectations of more success. Some fans almost take it for granted at times, and Paul has to manage that expectation, as well as protecting us as players. Paul has done an amazing job. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

