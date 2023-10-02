‘We don’t want that feeling again’: York Valkyrie’s revenge mission against Leeds Rhinos

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield is determined to get revenge and beat Leeds Rhinos in the Women’s Super League Grand Final this weekend.

Last year, Leeds edged York 12-4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the club’s first decider, while the Rhinos also edged the North Yorkshire side in the 2021 play-off semi-finals.

“I’d love to finally beat Leeds Rhinos in a final – it would be fantastic,” said Anfield, who has led Valkyrie to the League Leaders’ Shield two years running but is yet to lift major silverware.

“We got there last year and it makes for a really tough off-season when you get to a Grand Final and lose. We don’t want that feeling again.”

York have been rewarded for their strong backing of the women’s team – including, alongside Leeds, being the first club to pay players this season – with a growing supporter base.

They will look to use that in their favour on Sunday (kick-off 3pm) as they have the honour of hosting the final at their LNER Community Stadium home.

“Hopefully we’ll get even more York fans coming out,” said Anfield.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done here with the stadium and the crowds that we’re getting.

“It is an advantage in terms of the mindset, but equally it comes with the added pressure of being able to perform.

“Hopefully having that crowd behind us, which we’ve never had before in a final, is a massive advantage.”

Leeds should also have a good following for the short trip to York, after a WSL record of more than 5,300 people attended the season-opening clash between the two clubs at Headingley in April.

“The stadium is going to be loud, it’s going to be full, it’s going to be a great day,” predicted Leeds coach Lois Forsell.

“We’re looking forward to that and making sure it’s a great performance.”

