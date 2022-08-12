St Helens’ Josh Simm in line to face Hull FC following recall as 21-man squads revealed

Josh Simm could face Hull FC a little over a week since playing in their team, after the recalled St Helens winger was named in Kristian Woolf’s 21-man squad.

Simm is one of four players brought into the Saints squad as Will Hopoate pushes to return from a pec injury, Agnatius Paasi comes back into contention following concussion, and Sione Mata’utia returns from a ban.

Curtis Sironen misses out through a suspension of his own, while Daniel Hill is out with a shoulder problem suffered in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Lewis Baxter and Taylor Pemberton also drop out for Saints, who still have Mark Percival (knee), Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd (both Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) sidelined.

Simm’s absence is one of three changes to Hull’s squad, with Jack Brown ruled out by a shoulder injury and Jacob Hookem also replaced.

Ben McNamara makes a very welcome return to contention, having not played since March with a back issue.

Denive Balmforth and Davy Litten also come into Brett Hodgson’s 21-man squad, which also includes Kane Evans, despite picking up a knee problem last week, and Mitieli Vulikijapani, who missed last week’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants through illness.

Hull are still without Adam Swift (leg), Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles), Josh Griffin (quad), Ligi Sao (suspension), Andre Savelio (knee), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Joe Cator (Achilles) and Cameron Scott (groin).

Hull FC v St Helens – MKM Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 40 Will Smith.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison.