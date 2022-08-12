Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors name 21-man squads for Super League clash

Brad O’Neill returns to Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad following suspension as they prepare for a trip to Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan had to play without a recognised hooker in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves so O’Neill’s return, replacing Junior Nsemba in the only change to Matt Peet’s squad, is welcome.

The Warriors must make do without Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf), Sam Powell (foot) and John Bateman (rib).

Wakefield make two changes to their squad as Jack Croft and Harry Bowes are recalled in place of Isaac Shaw and Rhys Evans.

Max Jowitt (hamstring), Tom Johnstone (groin), Reece Lyne (ankle), Jay Pitts (hand), Liam Kay (ankle) and Jorge Taufua (arm) are still ruled out for Willie Poching’s side.

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors – Be Well Support Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Wakefield: 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Junior Nsemba, 36 Mike Cooper, 37 Harvie Hill.