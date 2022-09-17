St Helens’ Kristian Woolf says he’d be ‘flabbergasted’ if Morgan Knowles receives Grand Final ban

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says that he would be “flabbergasted” if Morgan Knowles was banned for the Super League Grand Final.

His side are 80 minutes away from becoming champions for the fourth season running following a 19-12 semi-final success over Salford Red Devils.

After building an early lead with Joe Batchelor’s double, Saints survived Knowles’ sin bin for an apparent chicken wing tackle on Chris Atkin and secured victory late on through a Jon Bennison try.

“I’d be absolutely flabbergasted if that was a ban. I can’t really see what was dangerous in that,” said Woolf of Knowles.

“We’ve put things in place for dangerous play and I support that, but I can’t see what’s dangerous in that tackle so I’d be extremely surprised (to see a ban).”

On Saints’ display Woolf said: “It was a very tough game and I’m very proud of our guys, they played great.

“They set up with the right intensity and put them under enormous pressure. To (Salford’s) credit they hung in the game and made it a real contest.

“I’m proud that we were never going to lose that, we kept fighting. That’s what makes this group so special. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done.”