Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman ruled out of World Cup for England

England will not have Harry Newman available for the World Cup as the Leeds Rhinos centre has suffered a further injury setback.

Leeds say that Newman will not be in contention for next week’s Super League Grand Final against St Helens at Old Trafford or for the World Cup that follows next month.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his debut for England but would likely have been a key part of Shaun Wane’s plans if fit.

However, he has had a miserable season with injuries, making only seven appearances all year because of two hamstring issues, the latest of which has now definitely ended his World Cup ambitions.

“During Newman’s rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he suffered a further setback which will require longer term specialist care,” said the Rhinos.

“Newman will now focus on his return to full fitness for 2023 with the full support of the club’s medical and performance teams.”