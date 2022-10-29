St Helens legend James Graham criticises Shaun Wane’s England selection for Greece clash

ST Helens legend James Graham has spoken of his desire to see England boss Shaun Wane names his strongest 17 instead of giving people debuts in this afternoon’s clash against Greece.

Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul have been given their first caps, but Graham believes that Wane should have tried to work on combinations rather than giving people debuts.

“Shaun Wane should have gone with his strongest team,” Graham said.

“There are a lot of players who haven’t played a lot of rugby league – Herbie Farnworth for one. Obviously Watkins is out with the head protocols so I understand that one.

“Personally I would have liked to have seen Shaun Wane get back on the back of that momentum and name his strongest 17.

“I can’t see anyone performing today that is going to earn them a shirt for next week. I don’t see it. With all due respect to every rugby league player on the planet, I don’t think – with this opposition – I don’t think anything you can do will earmark you for a shirt next week.

“I would have liked to see Shaun Wane name his strongest team and work on those combinations and sort out the left and right edge.”

Hooker Andy Ackers has also come in for Michael McIlorum whilst Tommy Makinson was named at fullback.

England

Tommy Makinson, Dom Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby, Ryan Hall, Marc Sneyd, George Williams (C), Mike Cooper, Andy Ackers, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, John Bateman, Victor Radley. Subs (all used): Morgan Knowles, Mike McMeeken, Tom Burgess, Chris Hill