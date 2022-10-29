World Cup: England make history with 94-4 thrashing of Greece

ENGLAND sauntered into the World Cup quarter-finals on the back of an impressive 94-4 thrashing of minnows Greece.

England began their onslaught early, with Matty Lees going in off a Marc Sneyd pass on three minutes, who converted.

Credit to Greece, they enjoyed a spell of possession, but were punished when Dom Young finished in the corner following great work by John Bateman.

That being said, the Greeks made good use of their territory with Siteni Taukamo sliding in after Kai Pearce-Paul attempt to intercept a Jordan Meads pass. Though Lachlan Ilias missed the conversion, Greece were back to within six at 10-4.

Again, though, it was Young who extended England’s lead from a George Williams ball and then Sneyd’s kick sat up perfectly for Ryan Hall who got in on the act just before the half-hour mark.

Tom Burgess got England’s fifth on 32 minutes with Young grabbing a hat-trick and a fourth moments later. Sneyd’s three conversions made it 38-4.

Williams got in on the act as the hooter sounded following a stellar Chris Hill break as England led 44-4 at the break.

England continued their ascendancy after half-time with Tommy Makinson dotting down from a Sneyd kick before Sneyd turned from provider to scorer. The halfback converted both for a 56-4 lead.

Burgess grabbed his second in the 54th minute with Hall also notching a double as the hour approached with Sneyd increasing his points tally with two more conversions.

There were two England debutants with Pearce-Paul and Joe Batchelor and the latter pounced for his first international try after great work by Morgan Knowles, though Sneyd missed only his third conversion of the afternoon as England now led 72-4.

Andy Ackers capped off a wonderful performance, snatching four points from dummy-half with Sneyd’s goal bringing up an England record for the most points scored in a World Cup game.

Not to be outdone by Batchelor’s effort, Pearce-Paul dotted down on his debut with seven minutes left as Ackers scored the try of the afternoon shortly after, finishing off a brilliant break that started with Burgess’ rampaging run from the kick-off. Sneyd dded the extras for the latter but missed the first to make it 88-4.

Again, from the kick-off, Young cantered down the wing and found Mike McMeeken on the inside as England hit the 90-point mark.

And England almost brought up 100 points, but Knowles was offside from yet another Sneyd kick as the score remained 94-4 by the final whistle.

England

Tommy Makinson, Dom Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby, Ryan Hall, Marc Sneyd, George Williams (C), Mike Cooper, Andy Ackers, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, John Bateman, Victor Radley. Subs (all used): Morgan Knowles, Mike McMeeken, Tom Burgess, Chris Hill

Tries: Lees, Young 4, Hall 2, Burgess 2, Williams, Makinson, Sneyd, Batchelor, Ackers 2, Pearce-Paul, McMeeken

Goals: Sneyd 13/17

Greece

Siteni Taukamo, Nick Mougios, Adam Vrahnos, Terry Constantinou, Johnny Mitsias, Lachlan Ilias, Jordan Meads (C), Robert Tuilatu, Peter Mamouzelos, Ioannis Rousoglou, Mitchell Zampetides, Jake Kambos, Nicholas Flocas. Subs (all used): Ioannis Nake, Sebastian Sell, Konstantinos Katsidonis, Theodoros Nianiakas

Tries: Taukamo

Goals: Ilias 0/1

Half-time: 44-4

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 10-0, 10-4, 16-4, 20-4, 26-4, 32-4, 38-4, 44-4; 50-4, 56-4, 62-4, 68-4, 72-4, 78-4, 82-4, 88-4, 94-4

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield