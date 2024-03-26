St Helens make appeal decision over James Bell

ST HELENS will appeal the one-match ban handed to star forward James Bell following the club’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Bell was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of Saints’ 20-6 Challenge Cup Sixth Round win over Leeds last Friday night.

That would mean that the Scotland international will miss Saints’ fixture against Wigan Warriors on Friday afternoon.

However, the Merseyside club has taken the decision to appeal at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

