St Helens’ Matty Lees discovers appeal verdict at tribunal

ST HELENS prop Matty Lees has successfully appealed against a one-match ban he received from the match review panel.

Lees will now be available to play in Friday’s home Super League clash against Castleford Tigers after the verdict from an operational rules tribunal.

The England international was initially banned for a Grade B charge of contact with a match official during Saints’ defeat at Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

He appealed the grading and has succeeded in downgrading the charge to Grade A, therefore avoiding a suspension, although a £250 fine stands.

Lees also avoided any further action for another incident in the Warrington game, when he was sinbinned for a late tackle on Josh Drinkwater.

The match review panel determined there to have been “minimal contact”.

