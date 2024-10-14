Alan Kilshaw resigns as Swinton Lions boss following Championship relegation

ALAN KILSHAW has resigned as head coach of Swinton Lions following the club’s relegation to League One.

Last night, the Lions went down 22-20 to League One side Hunslet, meaning Swinton will drop down a division for 2025 with Hunslet replacing them.

As a result, Kilshaw offered his resignation to the Swinton board – which they have now accepted.

In a statement sent out today, the club said: “Following last night’s defeat to Hunslet, which has come as a devastating blow to all of us at Swinton Lions RLFC, we can confirm Head Coach Alan Kilshaw offered his resignation and this was accepted unanimously by the Board of Directors.

“The Board would however like to place on record its thanks to Alan for all of his hard work on behalf of the club. We will now look to announce a successor as soon as possible, and then take the opportunity to re-set, and look to plan towards a positive future.

“The club thanks loyal Lions fans for your outstanding and unstinting support, despite the huge disappointment brought upon us by relegation. The Board meets tomorrow, and further updates will follow this week.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast