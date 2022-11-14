St Helens outside back signs for Brisbane Broncos feeder team after Super League exit

ST Helens star Josh Simm has signed for the Brisbane Broncos feeder team, the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The 21-year-old, who can play in the centres and on the wing, played a number of games on loan at Hull FC during the 2022 Super League season after finding opportunities limited for reigning champions St Helens.

Since debuting back in 2019, Simm has gone on to register 19 appearances for Saints as well as five loan appearances for the Leigh Leopards and five for Hull last season.

Now, however, he has decided to try his hand Down Under in a bid to make it in the NRL having signed for the Seagulls.