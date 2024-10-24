St Helens quartet agree new deals with Super League club

ST HELENS have confirmed that Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Ben Davies and Will Roberts have all agreed to one-year contract extensions with the club.

The four young Saints will therefore be part of Head Coach Paul Wellens’ first-team squad for the 2025 Super League season.

Speaking about extending his time with the club for 2025, Bennison told saintsrlfc.com: “I’m absolutely delighted, I love playing here and I’ve found it home for the past three years, so really delighted to stay for another year. I’d like to build on what’s come before and I’m really looking forward to next year.

“Next season we’re looking to get silverware and find success, because that’s what this club deserves, that’s what the players deserve with their effort. We’re really excited for that challenge.”

Discussing having another year in the Red V, Burns said to saintsrlfc.com: “It’s been an amazing experience, something that that you dream of when you’re a kid, so I’m just very thankful for the opportunity and grateful to the Club for giving me it. I’m even more made up to stay for another year, so can’t wait to get going again.

“Honestly, I didn’t really expect to play as many games as I did this past year. I think I was just grateful each week for the opportunity to be in and around all the boys and staff who have been helping me out.”

Talking about staying with the Saints for 2025, Davies commented to saintsrlfc.com: “I’m happy and chuffed, I know it’s been a tough year for everyone at the Club but I’m happy it’s over the line and I can rip into next year and start pre-season.

“I want to play and get more game time; it is tough with the high-level players we have got in the team but whenever I get that chance, I’ve got to show I can play at this level.”

Thrilled to remain a St.Helens player for the upcoming season, Roberts said to saintsrlfc.com: “It was tough missing a big part of the season but getting back on the field and being able to stay fit, overall, I’m happy with how the season played out.

“Going back to where I did it originally with Swinton and it all feeling fine again was good for me too. In the end it was just about getting back on the field and playing against blokes. I needed game time and got the chance with Rochdale too, and that was more good experience for me.”

