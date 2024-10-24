`The Tetley’ to host Hunslet RLFC’s big reunion!

An additional organisation hailing the many people – players, coaches, administrators and volunteers – who have been, and in many cases still are, involved with Hunslet Rugby League club is being launched.

The innovative body, which will be known as the Hunslet Players’ Association, is complementary to the Hunslet RL Ex-Parkside Players Association (which is limited to men who played for the club prior to the sale of the famous Parkside ground in 1973).

The first reunion, at which the club’s sensational promotion to the Betfred Championship will be an extra cause for celebration, will take place early next month and membership is open to players, coaches, administrators and very importantly – given that Hunslet is a supporter-run club – volunteers.

Organisers include two former players and coaches (in Peter Jarvis and Roy Sampson) together with ex-player Keith Mitchell and Hunslet’s Community Director Phil Hodgson.

`Jarvo’ said: “Without the numerous people who have, and who continue to give, so much time and effort on behalf of Hunslet RLFC, it’s doubtful that the club would exist. We are very keen to recognise them alongside the many players, coaches and other personnel who have served Hunslet so well, not only before 1973 but in the half-century and more since then, including in its incarnations as New Hunslet and Hunslet Hawks. There has been a strong demand for this for some considerable time and we’re certain that we’ll have a huge response.”

The event, at `The Tetley’ (Hunslet Road, Leeds LS10 1JQ) will take place on Saturday 9 November 2024, at 2.00pm. `The Tetley’ is a thriving Kirkstall Brewery heritage pub based on the site of the famous Leeds brewery.

Admission is free. As a buffet will be included, Jarvo and his colleagues have asked that former players, coaches, administrators and volunteers get in touch to confirm their planned attendance, primarily to help facilitate catering. Contact details are: Peter Jarvis (tel 07775694454, email peterjarvis8@sky.com), Roy Sampson (07913632047, roy.sampson@ymail.com), Keith Mitchell (07860 787444, kmitchell1964@icloud.com), Phil Hodgson (07964087910, philhodgson2016@gmail.com).