St Helens reportedly hunting Melbourne Storm man Justin Olam

ST HELENS are reportedly hunting Melbourne Storm man Justin Olam.

There is a great deal of noise Down Under that a deal to take Olam to Super League is just around the corner, with the 29-year-old enduring a difficult year in the NRL with Melbourne.

Now, infamous Australian journalist The Mole, of Wide World of Sports, has taken to X to declare Saints’ interest in the centre: “Now

@Saints1890 hunting Justin Olam.”

Now @Saints1890 hunting Justin Olam. — The Mole (@9_Moley) October 27, 2023

In fact, Olam was down the pecking order so much at Melbourne in 2023 that he made six appearances the club’s feeder team, Sunshine Coast Falcons, in the 2023 Hostplus Cup with the likes of Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea being favoured on occasions by head coach Craig Bellamy.

However, a major sticking point in a potential move for the 29-year-old is the fact that he is still under contract with the Storm until the end of 2026 – though Melbourne are willing to release Olam if needs be.

The PNG powerhouse had been linked with a swap deal with Wests Tigers’ Shawn Blore just last week also.

