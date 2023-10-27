Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman reportedly “back on the radar” of NRL clubs

LEEDS RHINOS star Harry Newman is reportedly “back on the radar” of NRL clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It’s fair to say that the England international endured a difficult 2023 Super League season with injury and form hampering his time on the field.

Newman’s contract only runs until the end of the 2024 season, and, after turning down NRL and rugby union interest the last time he signed a Leeds deal, the Daily Telegraph believes that Australian clubs could swoop once more.

The Australian publication has reported: “…his head has been turned again by the promise of plying his trade in the NRL and it is understood several clubs have been asked whether they would be interested in signing Newman.”

Just 23 years of age, Newman is widely regarded as one of the brightest young players in England so it isn’t a surprise that NRL clubs are reportedly hunting his signature.

