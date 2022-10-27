St Helens reveal hunt for new signing as Paul Wellens chooses Super League squad numbers for 2023

ST HELENS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.
From 1-17, only one squad number is different to that of 2022 with Jon Bennison taking over from Regan Grace in the number 5 shirt.
From 18 onwards, there are a number of changes with Jake Wingfield (18) James Bell (19) Dan Norman (20) Ben Davies (21) and Sam Royle (22) all moving up in number from the 2022 season.
With Saints’ ability to bring through youngsters with each passing year, Saints Academy graduates George Delaney (30), Daniel Moss (31) Ben Lane (32) and McKenzie Buckley (33) are all given squad numbers following their debuts in 2022.
Interestingly, the number 25 has yet to be allocated with the club confirming they are looking for a new signing – though it will be from the UK rather than overseas given Saints’ full quota.