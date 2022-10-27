St Helens reveal hunt for new signing as Paul Wellens chooses Super League squad numbers for 2023

ST HELENS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.

From 1-17, only one squad number is different to that of 2022 with Jon Bennison taking over from Regan Grace in the number 5 shirt.

From 18 onwards, there are a number of changes with Jake Wingfield (18) James Bell (19) Dan Norman (20) Ben Davies (21) and Sam Royle (22) all moving up in number from the 2022 season.