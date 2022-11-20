St Helens secure new dual-registration agreement with Championship club

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens believes his club’s new dual-registration agreement with Swinton will benefit both clubs.

The defending champions were previously partnered with Leigh, who are now their Super League rivals.

Swinton won promotion to the Championship through the League One play-offs, and are now aiming to consolidate their second-tier place.

The partnership with Saints will complement a restructure of the Lions’ squad by coach Allan Coleman.

While Swinton will be able to call on certain Saints first-team squad members when circumstances allow, some of their players will feature for the top-flight club’s reserves side.

Saints chief executive Mike Rush said: “I think that dual-registration between the two clubs makes complete sense.

“The partnership is a great opportunity for some of our younger lads to get some first-team action in the Championship with a good, competitive side, which can only build their experience and hunger to play first-team rugby.

“At the same time, it’s a great chance for some of the Swinton players to get some playing time in our set-up and specifically in our reserves, so we’re happy that we can give that opportunity to them next season.”

Wellens added: “Throughout the season this partnership with Swinton will allow some of our players to get valuable minutes in a really strong competition.

“We will ensure those players who get the opportunity to play will uphold the high standards we expect of them when representing Swinton.

“Equally, we value the importance of the Reserves competition and having the option to potentially call upon Swinton for some of their players at key times in the season as well, as give their players some opportunities to play and train with us, can only benefit both clubs.”

Swinton chief executive Steve Wild said: “Working collaboratively with St Helens can only help our own ambitions both on and off the field.”

