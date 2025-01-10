St Helens secure rising star on long-term deal

PAUL WELLENS believes the retention of rising star George Delaney is a “huge coup” for St Helens.

The prop has signed a new four-year contract which keeps him at Saints until the end of 2028.

Delaney, 20, has already played 48 times for the club and was called up to the senior England squad last year.

“There are very few front-rowers in the game who do what George Delaney has done at his age,” said coach Wellens.

“To have nearly 50 senior match appearances before turning 21 is incredible, particularly given the position George plays in as well.

“It is a testament to him, his hard work, his dedication and the way he looks after himself. He is as hardworking and diligent a professional as you will find.

“It is a huge coup for us as a club to keep hold of someone like George who is so young and so good, and for him to feel that our environment will remain the best for him to bring out his best.

“I know he enjoys being here, and his stature within the group has continued to rise, and we all think very highly of him.”

Delaney missed only four games last season, becoming a frequent starter as the campaign went on, and was shortlisted for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award.

“I’ve loved the first two years that I’ve been in the first team and have been very lucky getting a handful of games every year,” said Delaney.

“I’ve fit into the group really well and I’m not just a young kid who is quite quiet anymore.

“I’ve watched the success that this club has had and I’m very confident we’re going to have a lot of success in the future and that’s why I have decided to sign again.”