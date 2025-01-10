Eorl Crabtree finds new role following Huddersfield Giants exit

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have announced rugby league legend Eorl Crabtree as their new managing director.

Now 42, the Cleethorpes-born forward’s playing career saw him play an incredible 17 consecutive seasons at Super League club Huddersfield Giants between 2000 and 2016, with the one-club man making a staggering 424 appearances and scoring 79 tries.

In addition to a stellar club career, Crabtree made 18 appearances for England, including multiple appearances during the 2009 and 2010 Four Nations tournaments.

After deciding to call time on his playing career with the Giants, he remained at the Huddersfield-based club as a brand ambassador and undertook a number of commercial roles aimed at bringing new sponsors and partners to the club over the last eight years.

However, following discussions with our Chairman and friend Mike Lomas, he has decided to join the Canes and had this to say: “After 25 unforgettable years with Huddersfield Giants making the decision to move on was challenging, but I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this new journey with Midlands Hurricanes.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Mike Lomas, the club embodies values that resonate deeply with my own and the club has clear and immense untapped potential. Together, we have an ambitious vision for the future — one that aims to elevate the Hurricanes to new heights both on and off the field.

“As Managing Director, my focus will be on creating pathways for emerging talent, forging stronger connections with the community, and driving the club toward sustainable success and becoming a prominent force in rugby league.”

Reacting to the news of Eorl’s appointment, Head Coach Mark Dunning said: “I’d like to welcome Eorl and his family to the club and our Canes family.

“Eorl brings with him a wealth of experience within this game we love and a great deal of business expertise and energy.

“I’m sure he will become a big asset to the club and he will have the full support and backing from everyone involved.”

Chairman Mike Lomas explained his decision to appoint Crabtree: “Eorl and I have been friends for a number of years. Since his retirement from his playing career in 2016, we have remained close friends and I have witnessed his development off the field working within the commercial team of the Huddersfield Giants. Eorl was the main reason I sponsored the Huddersfield Giants shirt a number of years ago!

“Eorl and I have a shared passion on growing the sport of Rugby League. By working together we will be able to not only grow the profile of rugby league, but also ensure that young people are engaged in the sport and pathways are formed to access the sport. This is one of the Midlands Hurricanes’ top focuses.

“Eorl is a legend of the sport and I’m delighted, and excited, to welcome him to the Canes family. I am sure the fans will all give him a very warm welcome!”