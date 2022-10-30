St Helens set for Australia trip to revive World Club Challenge

ST HELENS are set to head Down Under in February as the World Club Challenge returns to the Rugby League calendar.

Because of the knock-on effects of the pandemic, the big match between the Super League and NRL champions hasn’t taken place since 2020, when Sydney Roosters won 20-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Kristian Woolf’s fourth match at the Saints helm.

Now Saints, where Paul Wellens has succeeded Woolf as coach, are in line to take on Penrith Panthers in the first WCC in Australia since Melbourne Storm beat Leeds 38-4 at AAMI Park in January 2018.

The weekend of February 18/19 has been pencilled in for the plum clash at Penrith’s BlueBet Stadium, which would mean Saints and one other club will missing round one of the 2023 Super League season.

Saints could also play a warm-up match in Australia the previous weekend.

The NRL season looks likely to start on Thursday, March 2.

While Saints have won four straight titles, beating Leeds 24-12 in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in September, Penrith claimed their second in succession be defeating Parramatta Eels 28-12 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney in the NRL showpiece at the start of October.

The first WCCC was played in 1976, when Saints were defeated 25-2 by Eastern Suburbs at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but it didn’t become a more regular fixture until the late eighties.

Saints have been involved seven times so far, beating Brisbane Broncos at Bolton in both 2001 (20-18) and 2007 (18-14).

