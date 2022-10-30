Rugby League Ireland to respond to player insurance allegation

RUGBY LEAGUE IRELAND is expected to issue a statement today in response to a claim by a player who represented Ireland in a women’s international earlier this month..

Charlie Willett was selected on the bench for a game which saw Wales win 44-4 to be crowned Euro B champions, but when she got onto the field during the first half, she injured her knee ligaments when making a tackle.

She subsequently underwent surgery on the injured knee and attempted to charge the cost to Ireland Rugby League, only to be told that the national body’s insurance didn’t cover the cost of the operation.

Willett then sought to recover the cost of the operation by appealing for funds on GoFundMe, where she comfortably exceeded her target of £10,000.

“I am a current Ireland International in rugby league and Exeter Chiefs player in rugby union. I am raising funds for a complex knee operation resulting from an injury sustained during a test match playing for Rugby League Ireland at Donnybrook on 8th October 2022,” she wrote.

“Exeter Chiefs have supported my initial rehab process and will provide the necessary care post surgery. As this injury was sustained whilst playing for Ireland, Exeter Chiefs cannot assist further.

“Despite confirming that there was medical cover before I pulled on the green jersey, Rugby League Ireland have only agreed to fund a small portion of the medical expenses. I am hoping to fundraise some of the shortfall myself.

“Last year I gave up my full-time career as a sports lawyer to pursue rugby. Alongside full-time training, I work as a freelancer and collaborator with multiple brands to amplify the stories within women’s rugby. In the few weeks since injury, I have lost more than £1,500 worth of work as a result, and until I am mobile these losses are likely to continue.

“I underwent urgent surgery last week to repair my full ACL rupture, double meniscus tear and muscular damage relating to a partial knee dislocation.

“Despite physical, emotional and financial distress, I am hopeful that I will make a full return to elite rugby and show more young girls and women the life-changing power of sports.”

Willett issued a tweet in which, clearly distressed and on crutches, she explained her predicament.

However, Rugby League Ireland have told League Express that they will respond to the situation with a statement later today (Monday).

“We are planning to issue a statement about the actual facts, the young lady’s actions, and statements on various media hopefully tomorrow once our volunteer Board is back and have agreed the content,” RLI Chairman Jim Reynolds told League Express.

“However, in the interim, we can say that various accusations we have read and seen so far are inaccurate, have significant and crucial omissions, and also include highly misleading statements.”

