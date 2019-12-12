St Helens spread Christmas cheer at local hospital

Super League champions St Helens have visited a local hospital to deliver Christmas presents to sick children.

The Saints squad travelled to Whiston Hospital to deliver Christmas gifts to children suffering with illness as the festive season approaches.

Kevin Naiqama said: “The whole playing squad are here to spread some Christmas joy and although Christmas is a good time to spend with family and friends, some kids are less fortunate and I think it is a good thing that we can come in here and put a few smiles on their faces.”

Photo credit: Bernard Platt