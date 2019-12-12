David Fifita surprises young fan ahead of tumour surgery

David Fifita has visited a young Wakefield ahead of surgery to remove a tumour.
The Wakefield ace paid a surprise visit to his biggest fan Isla, before her operation.
Isla’s father, Matt, posted an adorable picture of the two together, with Isla sporting a signed Wakefield shirt.
“Such a special gesture for all our family thank you,” he said.
“Isla is David’s biggest fan and she always has a pic together after the home games!”
In a later post, he revealed the surgery had been postponed but should take place next week.
