David Fifita surprises young fan ahead of tumour surgery

David Fifita has visited a young Wakefield ahead of surgery to remove a tumour.

The Wakefield ace paid a surprise visit to his biggest fan Isla, before her operation.

Isla’s father, Matt, posted an adorable picture of the two together, with Isla sporting a signed Wakefield shirt.

“Such a special gesture for all our family thank you,” he said.

“Isla is David’s biggest fan and she always has a pic together after the home games!”

In a later post, he revealed the surgery had been postponed but should take place next week.