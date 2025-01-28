St Helens star Morgan Knowles reportedly turns down offer from ex-boss Kristian Woolf to join The Dolphins

ST HELENS star Morgan Knowles has reportedly turned down an offer from former head coach Kristian Woolf to join NRL side, The Dolphins.

That’s according to The League Scene, which has claimed that the Saints loose-forward has signed a new deal to remain with his boyhood club for the rest of his career.

The League Scene’s post said: “We can reveal that the Dolphins’ pursuit of English forwards has gone cold.

“Our sources tell us St Helens lock Morgan Knowles has turned down an offer from former mentor Kristian Woolf to come down under to finish his career. Knowles will instead remain a one-club player!”

Knowles is out of contract at the end of this season and is free to speak to other clubs but he recently spoke about his desire to remain with Saints.

“I want to try and get it sorted before the season starts,” said the 28-year-old.

“If I were to stay at Saints for the rest of my career, that would be amazing. I’d be really proud if I could do that.”