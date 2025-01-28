Paul Momirovski breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos exit after just one season in Super League

PAUL MOMIROVSKI insists that he “really enjoyed” his time at Leeds Rhinos, despite spending just one season with the West Yorkshire club.

The former Sydney Roosters centre is now playing for Lezignan in the French Super XIII competition after agreeing to an early exit from his contract at the Rhinos – just one season into a two-year deal.

Though Momirovski scored seven tries in 24 appearances, his time at Headingley was considered something of a flop.

That being said, the 28-year-old looks back fondly of his time spent in West Yorkshire with Leeds.

“I really enjoyed my time at Leeds. It’s a great city. The people at the club were great,” Momirovski told TBR Rugby League.

“The boys were great. I made some really good friendships that I feel like I will keep for a long time. I want to wish them all the best.

“I will always look back at that time fondly. I think I learned a lot as a player and learned a lot as a person. And then obviously getting to work under Rohan (Smith) and Brad (Arthur), you get to see how two different coaches operate as well.”

Momirovski also explained how the move to Leeds paved the way for his move to France.

“Just for me, my experience is only going to help in the future. By being under more coaches I’ve learned more about the game from different people. So, it will always be positive and like I said the relationships I’ve built along the way I’ll cherish.

“It was a great experience for me and my wife coming over and living in a different country and whatnot. And to be fair, it opened the door for me to get to France as well.

“So at the same time, as much as I would have loved to have seen out this year, it didn’t work out that way and everything happens for a reason.”