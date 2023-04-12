St Helens star Sione Mata’utia facing longer spell out following heavy concussion

ST HELENS are doing it tough at present in terms of injuries.

With the likes of Alex Walmsley, Will Hopoate and Agnatius Paasi just some of those that have missed games in Super League 2023, head coach Paul Wellens has had to tinker with his squad throughout the season.

Now, Wellens faces being without Sione Mata’utia for a period of time following another concussion in the derby defeat to the Wigan Warriors last Friday.

“I think it is going to be lengthier than your normal concussion protocol will be. It’s his second head knock in a few weeks and the medical staff are very diligent in how they are going to get him back in training and then back to playing games,” Wellens said.

“I don’t think we can give it a definite timeframe at this moment but we are going to be taking a cautious approach with Sione given the severity as well it being his second head knock in a short space of time.”

Wellens also referenced the lack of middles at his disposal at present with youngster George Delaney impressing in recent weeks stepping up to the plate.

“We’ve got a bit of a challenge at the moment, Alex Walmlsey is injured too, we’ve still got question marks over Agnatius Paasi and Jake Wingfield. Certainly with our middle unit we are down on troops but it does provide other people with opportunities,” Welelns continued.

“We are doing it a bit tough with personnel, but we need to be sensible that we don’t harm someone’s long-term health.”