Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper reflects on devastating injury news

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Mike Cooper will miss the rest of the Super League season with serious injury and now he has given his own thoughts on the news.

Cooper, in the 75th minute, took the ball in towards the St Helens line in what was a highly-entertaining derby clash that saw Wigan eventually run out 14-6 winners.

However, the England international was cut down by Saints’ Morgan Knowles in a hip-drop tackle, something which is being heavily clamped down in both hemispheres.

As a result Knowles went to an Operational Rules Tribunal last night where the independent group handed the Saints forward a five-match ban.

Now Cooper has taken to social media to reflect on both the derby win and the injury, tweeting: “Just wanted to thank everyone for the best wishes regarding my injury and recovery, your support is much appreciated. The atmosphere on Friday was electric! Gutted to not be playing again this year but I’ll be cheering the lads on like every other 🍒⚪️ See you all soon!”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet had kind words to say about Cooper: “He’s done quite a lot of damage to his knee and ACL, he’s got more consultation coming up. We are here to support Mike in his rehabilitation.

“He’s shown a real positive reaction in team meetings, he spoke to the group about still wanting to play his part, but he will be a blow on the field.”