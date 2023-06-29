St Helens star Tee Ritson reportedly set for permanent Super League deal

ST HELENS star Tee Ritson is reportedly set for a permanent Super League deal.

Ritson, who has been on-loan at Saints from the Barrow Raiders in 2023, has become firmly embedded in the reigning champions’ side in recent weeks.

And, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks, he is set to sign a permanent deal with the Merseyside club.

Ritson has become a cult hero in recent years in Cumbria, with the ability to devastate opponents with his remarkable speed and finishing ability, but it is his defensive improvements which will have impressed Saints head coach Paul Wellens most of all.

The Thai international is yet more evidence of clubs’ scanning of the Championship for gems paying off.