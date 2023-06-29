Leeds Rhinos inflict further woe on Warrington Wolves with impressive Super League win

LEEDS RHINOS inflicted further woe on Warrington Wolves with a professional 22-6 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds set out in brilliant fashion, with halfback Blake Austin carving up Warrington down their right before feeding Aidan Sezxer who passed inside to Sam Walters for the forward’s third try in two games. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Rhinos were in no mood to mess around and they had a second five minutes later with Richie Myler’s cut-out pass hitting Ash Handley perfectly. Martin, however, couldn’t convert as Leeds led 10-0.

Handley grabbed his second in similar fashion shortly after, and, following Sam Kasiano’s yellow card for a shoulder charge, Leeds should have had their fourth when Austin steamed through, only for the try to be chalked off for obstruction.

That being said, Warrington grew into the game, but Leeds’ defence remained resolute right up until the half-time break as the Rhinos led 16-0 on the hooter.

It was a war of attrition in the second forty minutes as the Wolves tried desperately to claw back the 16-point deficit.

And Daryl Powell’s side finally had something to cheer about just after the hour as Matty Ashton crossed in the corner. Stefan Ratchford converted from out wide to make it 16-6.

However, Leeds weren’t to be denied as superb work by Sam Lisone sent Walters through a gap as Richie Myler supported to stride over under the posts with ten minutes to go. Martin converted from in front for a 22-6 lead.

That proved to be the only try of the second-half as both sides traded big hits with referee Chris Kendall doing well to keep a lid on proceedings.

Warrington Wolves

Josh Thewlis

Matty Russell

Peter Mata’utia

Stefan Ratchford

Matty Ashton

Matt Dufty

Josh Drinkwater

Gil Dudson

Daryl Clark

Paul Vaughan

Ben Currie

Adam Holroyd

Joe Philbin

Substitutes

Sam Kasiano

Danny Walker

Joe Bullock

Connor Wrench

Tries: Ashton (63)

Goals: Ratchford 1/1

Sinbin: Kasiano (22) – shoulder charge

Leeds Rhinos

Richie Myler

David Fusitu’a

Rhyse Martin

Nene MacDonald

Ash Handley

Blake Austin

Aidan Sezer

Mikolaj Oledzki

Jarrod O’Connor

Sam Walters

James Bentley

James McDonnell

Cameron Smith

Substitutes

Sam Lisone

Tom Holroyd

Corey Johnson

James Donaldson

Tries: Walters (6), Handley (11, 15), Myler (70)

Goals: Martin 3/4

Half-time: 0-16

Referee: Liam Moore