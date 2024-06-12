St Helens star Tommy Makinson’s new Super League club confirmed

ST HELENS star Tommy Makinson will be a Catalans Dragons winger in 2025.

That news was confirmed on Sky Sports this afternoon with Makinson signing a two-year deal with the French club starting next season.

Born in Wigan, Makinson made his professional debut for St Helens in 2011 when he turned 19. A product of the Saints academy, he quickly made a name for himself, scoring 11 tries in his first season and playing his first Super League Grand Final against Leeds at Old Trafford.

Throughout the seasons, he became a key player of the St Helens’ squad and the 2014 season confirmed his talent. Scoring 29 tries that season, he clinched his first Super League trophy, scoring the winning try against Wigan in the Grand Final. That season, he earned a place in the Super League Dream Team for the first time in his career.

In 2018, he made his debut for England and was once again named in the Dream Team before winning the supreme individual title rewarding the best play in the world, the Golden Boot.

Top try-scorer the following season, he won his second Super League title with St Helens before competing a fantastic quadruple, winning four consecutive Super League titles from 2019 to 2023. Meanwhile, he also helped the Saints to lift the Challenge Cup in 2021, scoring a crucial try against Castleford to secure his first Challenge Cup of his career.

One of the greatest finishers in modern Rugby League and a top level goal kicker as well, he passed the symbolic 1,000-point mark for St Helens during the 2022 season.

Makinson was also part of the squad that secured a historic World Club Challenge championship in 2023, helping the club to become the first Super League side to win a world title in Australia.

In 14 seasons with St Helens, the star winger scored 201 tries and 1412 points in 328 appearances. An England international, he represented his country in the 2022 World Cup and scored 20 tries in 14 appearances with England.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “Tommy’s pedigree as a player speaks for itself and we are delighted that he and his family have decided to join us. He is a leader, hugely competitive and knows how to win. He is a great signing for our club.”

Makinson himself said: “I’m over the moon to join the Dragons next year and I’m really excited to join up with Steve, Andy (Last, Catalans assistant) and the team.

“I’m really excited to bring my family over and embrace the culture at such an amazing club. The history and supporters of the club is something that really excites me and I want to be part of something special and bring trophyies and success to Catalans Dragons.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast