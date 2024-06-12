Australian figure links Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet to vacant coaching job

AUSTRALIAN figurehead Matty Johns has linked Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet to the vacant Parramatta Eels coaching job.

The Eels are currently without a first-team coach following the axing of Brad Arthur, and speculation has been mounting about who may take the reins at the club.

A number of candidates have had their name thrown about such as former Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott as well as ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs number one Jason Demetriou.

Now Johns, part of the Fox Sports commentary and news team, has called for the NRL giants to look towards Peet, who currently holds the four major titless in the UK – the League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup, Super League Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

On Code Sports, Matty Johns wrote: “A left-of-centre candidate. Rumours are circulating that Peet is interested in the Eels position, even though he’s extended his deal at Wigan.

“Peet has proven himself to be an elite coach in a short amount of time. He’s in his third season at the helm of the Warriors and already won a Challenge Cup, Super League title and beaten Penrith in the World Club Challenge, and picked up Coach of the Year honours.

“It’s little wonder Wigan gave him a seven-year extension, taking him until the end of 2030. Tactically astute and loved by his players, Peet will coach in the NRL one day.”

Of course, Peet has repeatedly spoke of his desire to remain at his boyhood club, especially with such a lengthy contract under him.

