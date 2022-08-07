St Helens’ support for Regan Grace as time at club comes to end

Regan Grace will continue to be supported by St Helens after the injury blow last week that means he will not play for the club again.

The Welsh international winger suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in the final moments of Saints’ defeat at Salford Red Devils.

With Grace set to move at the end of the season to join French rugby union side Racing 92, it means his St Helens career is over.

The 25-year-old joined the club in 2014, made his first-team debut three years later and went on to win three consecutive Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup title.

But his final season has been an underwhelming one because of injury, with three separate issues limiting him to only nine appearances.

“Regan has come through our Academy and has been a big part of our club and team for a long time,” said Saints coach Kristian Woolf.

“He is a really valued player and person who has been a big part of our success over the last couple of years.

“It is sad that this is the way that his Saints career has finished.

“We all really feel for him and know that he is well supported by his partner Nina and his family, but it is a real shame.

“He will undergo surgery and that is something the club will try and do as soon as possible for him.

“One thing this club does really well is support the players in that way but also off the field. He’ll get all the support he needs from the club and from his team-mates.

“We will make sure that when he leaves at the end of the year to go to his next club, that we put him in the best position we can, because we want him to be successful there as well.”

Grace was set to leave St Helens as soon as the domestic season ended, though his debut for Racing is now likely to be delayed because of the severity of the injury.

