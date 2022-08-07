Bradford Council make bid for funds to rebuild Odsal

Odsal Stadium could be transformed into “a national home for Rugby League” if Bradford Council’s bid for Government Levelling Up cash is successful.

The fund allows every constituency in the country to seek up to £20 million for wellbeing, transport, regeneration or cultural projects.

Last year, the first bid made by the Council, a new leisure and wellbeing centre in Bradford West, was awarded £20 million.

Now bids for the district’s four remaining constituencies have been submitted, including that for Bradford South, where Odsal is situated.

The historic venue, used by Bradford Bulls, would be rebuilt as a new “art, culture and entertainment stadium”.

It would include a roof, which the Council says would help create a “world-class high-capacity sports, entertainment and training complex”.

A revamped Odsal could help Bradford capitalise on its City of Culture status for 2025, which was confirmed in May, by enabling the staging of arts and entertainment events.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “Bradford District represents an incredible opportunity for the Government to deliver its Levelling Up agenda.”

A decision is expected to take at least three months on the application.

