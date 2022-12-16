St Helens to play Widnes Vikings in Mark Percival’s Testimonial game ahead of Super League 2023

ST HELENS will play Widnes Vikings in a pre-season friendly in what will be a celebration of Mark Percival in his Testimonial year.

Percival, who was born in Widnes, has made 199 competitive appearances for Saints with both clubs set to go head to head at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 27th January (8pm).

On the fixture, Percival said: “I am delighted to now announce my Testimonial fixture against Widnes and it will be the only home game we have until March!

“I was born in Widnes so this is a fitting opponent for me and it will be a great opportunity for the fans to watch us prepare for our huge World Club Challenge in Australia a few weeks later.

“Widnes are a historic Club and one of our local rivals so it is set to be a tough and entertaining clash.”