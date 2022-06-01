St Helens to welcome star names back from injury for Toulouse Olympique trip

Regan Grace and Will Hopoate will return to contention for St Helens when they travel to Toulouse Olympique this weekend.

Grace has played only one match all year, having suffered a bicep injury in pre-season and then picked up a hamstring issue on his return to action which has ruled him out for a further two months.

Head coach Kristian Woolf confirmed that the winger “will definitely play” in France.

“He was touch and go for our last game against Warrington, we had a decision to make there where everything was telling us he was right to play but we didn’t feel we’d quite tested him enough or given him enough training sessions,” explained Woolf.

“The extra couple of weeks allowed us to do a bit more with Regan so we can bring him back in this week.

“We’re really confident he’s ready to go, he’s really confident he can go out there and be the best version of himself. It’s going to be great to have him back, he’s an influential player.”

Likewise Hopoate, whose luck has been little better this season having made only five appearances.

The versatile back has been absent since the end of April with a hamstring injury but is also ready to be selected again.

“He’s similar to Regan, we could have made a decision to play him against Warrington,” said Woolf.

“Will hasn’t played a lot but he’s played really well when he’s played, despite playing out of position most of the time. He’s also shown his toughness and class by playing on three occasions with injuries.

“Looking at our previous mistakes, rushing him back without letting him have those few weeks of full training might have been a risk, so we decided on the smart path.

“We’ve worked hard at making him confident and bulletproofing him so we can bring him back in this week, that he can get through this game and get through the rest of the season.”