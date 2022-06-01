Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants reveal squads for Super League tie

Huddersfield Giants have made four changes to their squad for the trip to Catalans Dragons as they look to recover from last week’s Challenge Cup final defeat.

Chris Hill misses out with the calf injury picked up at Tottenham, while Luke Yates begins a two-match ban.

Oliver Russell, who nursed a hamstring injury but managed to play in the final, is not included in Ian Watson’s 21-man squad to head to Perpignan, and nor is Oliver Wilson.

In their places come Jake Wardle, Louis Senior, Nathan Mason and Jack Ashworth, while Theo Fages remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Catalans make only one change to their 21-man selection for a Super League game which features two of the current top four, with Mike McMeeken returning after six weeks out with a wrist injury.

He replaces the suspended Julian Bousquet in Steve McNamara’s side, with Samisoni Langi (knee), Dean Whare (pectoral) and Josh Drinkwater (foot) still absent.

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday 7.30pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt.