St Helens trigger contract extension to keep star for 2023 season

St Helens have taken the option to extend the contact of Sione Mata’utia and keep the forward at the club for 2023.

The 25-year-old joined Saints from Newcastle Knights ahead of 2021 on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year.

Super League’s reigning champions have now chosen to trigger the extension for Mata’utia, who was one of their best players in the early stages of the season before suffering injury.

“The fact Sione has taken up the extension with us is a great sign for this club in terms of the direction we are going in,” said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

“I worked with him at Newcastle Knights so I know the character and player he is. He has proven that again and he was the best back rower in the comp in the early rounds here this season.

“He is a great person around the group and a good fit for us going forward and I am looking forward to seeing him continue to improve.”