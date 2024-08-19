St Helens veteran Kyle Amor takes shock coaching role

ST HELENS veteran Kyle Amor has taken over as head coach of Whitehaven until the end of the 2024 Championship season.

Amor, who hails from Cumbria, will take the reins following Jonty Gorley’s exit after Haven’s incredible last-minute win over Doncaster over the weekend.

The 37-year-old has most recently made a living as a pundit alongside commentator Mark Wilson, with the pair starting their career together on Channel 4’s coverage of Super League.

Since then, Amor has grown as a pundit and has become highly revered as a commentator.

