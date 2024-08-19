Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils men banned as Mikey Lewis’ biting allegation outcome revealed

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday following the Super League Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

First up from Saturday, Hull FC pair Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth have both been handed one-match penalty notices for Grade B and Grade C Dangerous Contact respectively.

From game two of Saturday, Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis has been given a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Head Contact in his side’s loss to St Helens.

No charges were forthcoming from Warrington Wolves’ win over Leeds Rhinos despite three yellow cards

However, the same cannot be said of Salford Red Devils’ hammering by Leigh Leopards, with Oliver Partington and Tim Lafai being handed one-match penalty notices for Grade B and Grade C Dangerous Contact. Their teammate, Shane Wright, escaped with a £250 fine for Grade B Dangerous Contact.

The same was true of Hull KR’s Sam Luckley, who was given a £250 fine for Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Last but not last, Castleford Tigers prop Muizz Mustapha has been given a one-match penalty notice for Grade C Dangerous Contact in his side’s loss to Huddersfield Giants.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons’ Cesar Rouge has not been charged after Mikey Lewis’ biting allegation.

