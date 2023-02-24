St Helens without four key men as Lee Radford could hand debuts to two Castleford Tigers signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against world champions St Helens this Sunday at the Jungle, live on Channel 4.
Lee Radford’s men went down 32-30 to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last weekend, but trailed 32-6 on the hour before rallying for a late surge.
Greg Eden is named for the first time in 2023 whilst Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete could make their debuts for Castleford.
Meanwhile, Saints, of course, lifted the World Club Challenge trophy courtesy of a Lewis Dodd drop goal in golden point.
Tee Ritson could make his official competitive debut for the Saints whilst youngster George Delaney is also named.
Tommy Makinson is out for Paul Wellens’ men with Will Hopoate, James Roby and Agnatius Paasi also out.
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
21 Jake Mamo
24 Cain Robb
32 Liam Watts
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
24 Lewis Baxter
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney