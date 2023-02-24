St Helens without four key men as Lee Radford could hand debuts to two Castleford Tigers signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS go up against world champions St Helens this Sunday at the Jungle, live on Channel 4.

Lee Radford’s men went down 32-30 to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last weekend, but trailed 32-6 on the hour before rallying for a late surge.

Greg Eden is named for the first time in 2023 whilst Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete could make their debuts for Castleford.

Meanwhile, Saints, of course, lifted the World Club Challenge trophy courtesy of a Lewis Dodd drop goal in golden point.

Tee Ritson could make his official competitive debut for the Saints whilst youngster George Delaney is also named.

Tommy Makinson is out for Paul Wellens’ men with Will Hopoate, James Roby and Agnatius Paasi also out.

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Jake Mamo

24 Cain Robb

32 Liam Watts

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

24 Lewis Baxter

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney