Hull FC duo make short-term dual-registration moves to the Championship

HULL FC duo Matty Laidlaw and Nick Staveley will be playing in the Championship this weekend.

The duo have linked up with Championship side Newcastle Thunder.

With an away trip to league leaders Featherstone Rovers up next, Thunder have called upon the Hull FC duo of Laidlaw and Staveley as part of the dual registration agreement, announced in January.

The pair have been training with the Thunder first team this week and will be available for selection for Sunday’s Betfred Championship fixture.

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said: “Obviously both Nick and Matthew are very capable players coming from Hull FC and the reports out of their place is that they’ve had good pre-seasons. They’re just not quite getting into the 21-man squad.

“The agreement is that anyone who’s not quite there would be made available to us, so I jumped at the chance to get them in and freshen up the squad.

“We’ve had three games so far and we’re okay physically, but I just want to challenge the boys and keep them on their toes.

“Competition for places is only going to bring out the best in all our forwards so that’s what they are here to do. Generally you need more middle forwards than any other position anyways so it’d be good to welcome them to the set-up.

“We’re excited to have them, and I even spoke to Denive Balmforth ab