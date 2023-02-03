St Helens written off as major outsiders for World Club Challenge and NRL Pre-Season Challenge

ST HELENS are being written off completely by the bookmakers ahead of the club’s involvement in the NRL’s Pre-Season Challenge and World Club Challenge Down Under.

The Merseyside club have run riot in Super League in recent seasons, winning four Grand Finals in a row, but they have now gone to Australia to test themselves against the NRL for the first time during their title-winning success.

Each of the 17 NRL teams, including new side Dolphins as well as St Helens, will play two fixtures in what’s being dubbed as a Pre-Season Challenge. The team with the most points will win a $100,000 prize.

Saints take on the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday 11 February before going head to head with the NRL Premiers Penrith Panthers a week later.

However, Paul Wellens’ men are 50/1 outsiders to lift the Pre-Season Challenge Crown according to SkyBet – those odds are the largest of any side involved.

For context, the Panthers are 3/1 to win the tournament.