St Helens assistant coach lands international deal extension following World Cup

ST HELENS assistant coach Laurent Frayssinous and former Catalans Dragons boss Trent Robinson are set to continue in their respective positions for the French national side.

The French Rugby League Federation have agreed that both men, with Frayssinous as head coach and Robinson as Director of Rugby, are the ones to lead France to glory.

Head coach Laurent Frayssinous said: “I am delighted to continue the adventure with the XIII of France and I would like to thank our president Luc Lacoste the steering committee as well as Gilles Dumas for the confidence they place in me for this coaching position.

“The staff as a whole will continue to work hard to allow the French team to rise to the world rank with the focus on the World Cup which will take place in France.

“We are going to start a new cycle with the same determination and the same values ​​that characterize the France group.”

The President of the FFR XIII, Luc Lacoste said: “We are proud to continue with Laurent and to be able to sustainably improve our French teams, with the aim of seeing good progress at the next European Championship.

“I have devoted a large part of my energy, in 2022, to doing everything possible to continue to convince national and international authorities in particular, to make France the country of the rebirth of rugby league.

“I believe in Laurent, who is clearly part of this philosophy. And alongside Trent, the hard work will eventually pay off.”