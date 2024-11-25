Stadium and council contracts still yet to be signed as Salford Red Devils set to learn Super League fate

SALFORD hope they will receive central-distribution money early as they try to ease financial issues which they say are short-term.

But the future of the club and its participation in Super League will depend on the outcome of a meeting today between Red Devils officials and the other Super League clubs, following a meeting on Thursday that remained inconclusive, with Salford officials asked to provide more information about the club’s financial predicament.

The Red Devils had been boosted by September’s announcement that Salford City Council are to fully acquire the Salford Community Stadium.

But the deal, which the club claim will open up key new revenue streams through sponsorship and commercial opportunities, has yet to be completed.

“We still have no clarity on the final timeline for the stadium, which makes business forecasting challenging,” said the club in a statement.

“We have business initiatives ready to implement but find ourselves forced into a holding pattern.

It led Salford chief executive Paul King to request Thursday’s meeting to consider the Red Devils’ application for an advance of up to £500,000 to help them through the close-season, which would effectively mean every other club contributing £45,000.

One other possibility is that the other clubs may require Salford to sell some of the club’s players to raise at least part of the shortfall.

“We’re grateful our fellow clubs are considering our request and are hopeful for a positive outcome,” said King.

“While rivalry on the pitch defines our competition, we sincerely appreciate the understanding and efforts to set these aside and empathize with us in a difficult moment.

“We extend our thanks to each club for taking the time to consider our request and look forward to competing in another exciting Super League season in 2025.”

Salford are due to start their league campaign at St Helens on Saturday, February, having competed in the third round of the Challenge Cup the weekend before.

Salford City Council’s cabinet have agreed to take full ownership of the stadium, which hosts both Salford and Sale Sharks, by purchasing Peel Group’s 50 percent stake in a reported £2 million-plus deal which Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett termed a “landmark decision” .

Dennett said the acquisition had “rugby at his heart”, and that there would be “many more benefits”.

The buy-out includes training pitches and surrounding land, which is expected to be sold for regeneration projects to finance the deal.

However, contracts have yet to be signed.

