Two clubs express interest in John Bateman as Wests Tigers exit all but confirmed

TWO clubs have expressed an interest in signing former Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman as an exit from Wests Tigers is all but confirmed.

Bateman’s time at the Tigers is coming to an end after a major fallout with head coach Benji Marshall that stems back to earlier this year, but only the Manly Sea Eagles had registered an interest to sign him.

That interest, according to The Daily Telegraph, has cooled but two more NRL sides have outlined a potential interest in bringing Bateman to the club.

Wests, in their eagerness to get rid of Bateman, are willing to pay over $300,000 of his $650,000 contract to move the back-rower on.

